Houston Dash Fall to the Chicago Red Stars at Home

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash fell to Chicago Red Stars 2-0 earlier today at Shell Energy Stadium. The team generated four big chances, tied for the most all season and finished with 2.22 expected goals, the third highest mark for the team this campaign. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 2 to host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon. Tickets for the match are available HERE.

Chicago took the lead in the eighth minute following a free kick. Mallory Swanson found Ludmila inside the box for her third goal of the season. The Red Stars doubled their lead in the final moments of the first half following a foul inside the box. Ally Schlegel took the penalty kick and converted for the final goal of the evening.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the 16th minute after midfielder Elin Rubensson found forward Andressa at the near post. Her effort was blocked by a pair of Chicago defenders. The Brazilian playmaker left the match moments later following a collision with an opposing player.

Forward Ryan Gareis found space behind the Red Stars backline in the 32nd minute but her shot was blocked at the near post by a Chicago defender. This was Gareis' first start of the season at Shell Energy Stadium. The forward returned from maternity leave earlier this year and made her regular season debut on the road against the Washington Spirit last month.

Dash midfielder Barbara Olivieri forced a save from Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the near post in the 35th minute.

Dash forward Diana Ordóñez nearly found the inside of the near post in the 42nd minute but her header went out of play. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt found Olivieri moments later but her shot from outside the box went wide of the far post.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the 53rd minute off a cross from Olivieri. The Katy, Texas native found Ordóñez inside the box, but her effort went wide of the near post. Olivieri created space for a shot moments later but her effort was also off target.

Dash forward Michelle Alozie entered the match in the second half and nearly found the top corner of the far post in the 63rd minute.

Olivieri dribbled past a Chicago defender to create space for a shot, but her effort was denied by the crossbar in the 68th minute. The Dash midfielder finished with seven shots against Chicago.

Dash forward Ramona Bachmann returned to league play today and she nearly tallied an assist in the 74th minute. Bachmann found Ordóñez inside the box, but her header was off target.

Schmidt nearly cut into Chicago's lead in the 79th minute after Olivieri found Schmidt inside the box. A last-minute tackle deflected the ball away from goal to quell the threat.

Rookie defender Avery Patterson almost scored her first professional goal in the 85th minute after a header inside the 18-yard box that went wide of the near post.

With the loss, Houston is now eliminated from playoff contention. Houston will embark on back-to-back road games on the West Coast against San Diego on Oct. 11 and Seattle Oct. 18.

