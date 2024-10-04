Houston Dash and Midfielder Sophie Schmidt Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and midfielder Sophie Schmidt have agreed to a new two-year contract that will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. The agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 NWSL regular season. Schmidt is the sixth player to re-sign with the team following the new collective bargaining agreement between the NWSL and NWSL Players Association.

"Sophie's resume on the field speaks for itself and her leadership is an invaluable asset that will guide this team for years to come," Houston Dash President, Jessica O'Neill said. "We are thrilled Sophie wants to remain in Houston and build on what she's accomplished with the organization. She will play a key role in how we navigate this transition for the team and elevate the Dash to be consistently competitive."

Schmidt has been an anchor for the Dash since arriving in Houston ahead of the 2019 NWSL regular season. The veteran midfielder has helped Houston reach new heights, most notably helping the team lift its first league trophy - the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. Schmidt converted from the penalty spot to give Houston the early lead in the championship match against the Chicago Red Stars.

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to represent the club for the last six years. I wholeheartedly believe that the club is capable of something amazing and becoming a top contender in this increasingly competitive landscape," Schmidt said. "I love what the club stands for and the community that supports us throughout the season. I want to be a part of establishing a winning culture at this club and bringing a positive impact to the city on-and-off the field. We've had success in the past and I have no doubt that we are going to have a great opportunity to build towards that once again. We want to give the city something to cheer for and be proud of when they think of the team."

The veteran midfielder also captained the team during the 2022 NWSL regular season that saw the Dash make their first ever playoff appearance. Since arriving in 2019, Schmidt has appeared in 94 matches across all competitions for the Dash. While primarily playing in the midfield Schmidt has also played a defensive role when called upon.

Schmidt retired from international play last summer following the conclusion of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Winnipeg, Canada native had an illustrious international career that saw her win three Olympic medals, including gold during the 2020 Olympic Games.

Schmidt's 18-year international career began on April 19, 2005, in her senior debut against the Netherlands. Schmidt went on to make 226 appearances and 179 starts for Canada and played in four Olympic games and five FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments.

