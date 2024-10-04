Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for September
October 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
San Francisco - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of September. It marks the second consecutive month Dahlkemper has been named to the team of the month.
Dahlkemper arrived at Bay FC via trade from San Diego Wave FC ahead of the club's Aug. 30 road match against Portland Thorns FC and has started every match since making her debut against Portland. In the month of September, Dahlkemper started all four matches, playing every minute, while helping Bay FC post a record of 2-1-1 during that span. Defensively, she helped Bay FC register two shutouts in addition to conceding the second-fewest goals (2) of any team in the NWSL in September, while surrendering the fewest shots (44) and shots on target (12).
The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.
