Reign Dropped in Shootout

March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign earned a point with a trio of special-teams tallies, but came up short in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Stockton Heat on Sunday afternoon in Ontario. The Reign struck twice shorthanded, led by a goal and an assist from forward Sam Herr, while goaltender Peter Budaj made 43 saves between the pipes.

Date: March 31, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,069

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (22-30-6-4)

STK Record: (29-28-4-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 1 0 3

STK 1 0 2 1 4

Shots PP

ONT 39 1/7

STK 47 2/7

Three Stars:

1) STK - Tyler Graovac

2) STK - Matthew Phillips

3) ONT - Peter Budaj

GWG: Tyler Graovac (SO)

W: Tyler Parsons (7-7-1)

L: Peter Budaj (7-9-7)

Next Game: Wednesday, April 3 vs. Grand Rapids, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.