Reign Dropped in Shootout
March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign earned a point with a trio of special-teams tallies, but came up short in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Stockton Heat on Sunday afternoon in Ontario. The Reign struck twice shorthanded, led by a goal and an assist from forward Sam Herr, while goaltender Peter Budaj made 43 saves between the pipes.
Date: March 31, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,069
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK331PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (22-30-6-4)
STK Record: (29-28-4-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 1 0 3
STK 1 0 2 1 4
Shots PP
ONT 39 1/7
STK 47 2/7
Three Stars:
1) STK - Tyler Graovac
2) STK - Matthew Phillips
3) ONT - Peter Budaj
GWG: Tyler Graovac (SO)
W: Tyler Parsons (7-7-1)
L: Peter Budaj (7-9-7)
Next Game: Wednesday, April 3 vs. Grand Rapids, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019
- Rockford Recalls Watson, Releases Olofsson from ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Dropped in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Hogs' Late Magic Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves on Wizard Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Extend Win Streak to Four Games with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Slip Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Capture Illinois Lottery Cup - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Top Griffins for Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bridgeport lowers magic number to two with shootout loss in front of 5,859 fans on Sunday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Edge Sound Tigers in Shootout, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Predators Recall Watson from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vladislav Kotkov Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Matthew Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Josh Wesley Reassigned to Maine of ECHL, Greg Chase Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Red Wings Recall Fulcher and Turgeon, Griffins Recall Nagle and Sign Tansey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Take Win Streak to Ontario Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners' Playoff Push Invigorated Following 5-2 Win over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Cuda Upend Condors 4-2, Extend Winning Streak to Three - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Utilize Specialty Teams to Defeat Eagles, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Dropped in Shootout
- Reign Suffer Shutout Loss
- Reign Topped by Bakersfield, 5-2
- Bakersfield Tops Reign, 5-2
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves