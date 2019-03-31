Josh Wesley Reassigned to Maine of ECHL, Greg Chase Released from PTO

March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned defenseman Josh Wesley from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and that the Wolf Pack has released forward Greg Chase from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Wesley has skated in nine games with the Wolf Pack, going scoreless with two penalty minutes and two shots on goal, since being reassigned by the Hurricanes February 28 from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. In six AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, the third-year pro had two assists and six PIM, and he has posted four goals and ten assists for 14 points, along with 26 PIM, in 39 games with the Everblades.

Chase is scoreless, with four PIM and two shots on goal, in five games with the Wolf Pack this season. In 59 ECHL games this season with the Mariners, Wichita Thunder and the Allen Americans, he has scored 22 goals, and added 23 assists for 45 points, while serving 83 minutes in penalties.

The Wolf Pack are next in action this Wednesday night, April 3, when they travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds. Faceoff is 7:05, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Saturday night, April 6, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Utica Comets. Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.