Matthew Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley

March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced today that forward Matthew Strome has been reassigned from the Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Mike Huntebrinker has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Strome, 20, has spent the last four seasons playing in the Ontario Hockey League for the Hamilton Bulldogs. Strome finished with 260 games played for Hamilton where he amassed 247 points on 115 goals and 132 assists. In 2017-18, Strome helped lead the Bulldogs to an OHL Championship, putting up 18 points in 20 playoff games. The 6-foot-4 forward was named the captain of Hamilton for 2018-19 campaign and set a career high in points with 79 points in 68 games.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Strome was drafted in the fourth round (#106 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 15, 2018. Matthew has two older brothers that currently play in the NHL, Ryan (New York Rangers) and Dylan (Chicago Blackhawks).

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.