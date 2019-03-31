Predators Recall Watson from Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Austin Watson from Milwaukee.

Watson scored four goals and had a +3 rating in two games with the Admirals while on long-term injury loan from March 27-30. Two of Watson's goals stood as the game-winners as Milwaukee extended its win streak to four games amidst a battle for a spot in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs. He scored twice in each of Milwaukee's wins over Rockford on Wednesday and Chicago on Saturday to give him 73 goals, including 22 game-winners, in 234 career AHL contests.

In 34 games with the Predators this season, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound forward has 13 points (7g-6a) and recorded his first career hat trick on Nov. 25 vs. Anaheim. Watson earned a point in four of his last five NHL contests on Jan. 19-23 (1g-4a) to go along with 10 hits and seven penalty minutes. Despite missing 45 games in 2018-19, he sits second on the Predators in hits (99) and fifth among team forwards in blocked shots (26). He's posted 17 points (9g-8a) in 35 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, including eight (5g-3a) in 13 contests during Nashville's trip to the Second Round last season. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had a point in all six of Nashville's games (4g-3a) in the First Round against Colorado in 2018 en route to besting his playoff career high in goals (5).

