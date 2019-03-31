Rockford Recalls Watson, Releases Olofsson from ATO
March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled forward Spencer Watson from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. In addition, the IceHogs have released forward Fredrick Olofsson from his Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).
Watson, 22, was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings' organization on Feb. 25 and made his IceHogs debut on Feb. 26 at Chicago. The forward scored a goal the following game on March 1 vs. Grand Rapids and caps his stint with Rockford with three points (1g, 2a) and a +1 rating in 10 AHL contests. Overall, Watson has combined for five points (2g, 3a) in 23 career AHL contests between Ontario and the IceHogs.
The London, Ontario native has skated in three games with 13 shots for the Fuel since being reassigned on March 27.
Olofsson, 22, recently completed his senior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he tallied a career-high 34 points (10g, 24a) in 36 games as an alternate captain. The 6-2, 197-lbs forward led the Mavericks in assists, finished second in overall scoring last season and capped the year with nine multi-point efforts. He also posted a season-high seven-game point streak with 11 points (6g, 5a) from Nov. 3 - Dec. 1.
The Helsingborg, Sweden native made his pro debut with Rockford on March 23 vs. Milwaukee and skated in two AHL games with the IceHogs.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 2 vs. San Antonio | 7 p.m.
Tuesday is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and a Taco Tuesday. Tacos will be available for just $2, and Fas Fuel will be giving away a $50 gift card during the contest.
