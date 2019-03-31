Heat Take Win Streak to Ontario Sunday

March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Sunday, March 31, 2019

Arena: Citizens Business Bank Arena

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on both Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for a chance to win a puck signed by Juuso Valimaki.

TONIGHT

Stockton aims to extend its win streak to four games as the Heat face off against the Ontario Reign for a Sunday matinee at Citizens Business Bank Arena. While the Heat own a 4-2-1-0 lead in the season series against the Reign, Ontario claims a 2-0-1-0 lead on home ice against the Heat.

Sunday's contest wraps up the Heat's southern California trip before the team heads north next weekend to take on the Manitoba Moose.

STRESS TESTS

The Heat continued to showcase their flair for the dramatic with Saturday's 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls in a game in which the teams went tied 0-0 into the third. Adam Cracknell got the scoring started early in the frame before Stockton rattled off two unanswered - the final score coming with just 13 seconds left in regulation. It was the third-straight game Stockton netted the game-winner with 2:10 or less on the clock.

THE JUUS IS LOOSE

Juuso Valimaki scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's game, his first game-winning goal with the Heat, with just 13 ticks left in regulation. The young defenseman has logged a ton of minutes patrolling the Stockton blue line while also adding to his offensive repertoire, having tallied five points (2g,3a) in Stockton's last six games.

GILLY GILLY

Jon Gillies continued his run of strong play with his 14th-consecutive start on Saturday, turning away 34 of 25 shots faced as he improved his record over that span to 9-4-0-1. In his last nine wins, Gillies has stopped 289 of 310 shots faced (.932 SVP) while allowing more than two goals just twice.

TRENDING UP, TRENDING DOWN

Sunday's matchup in Ontario pits a pair of teams with conflicting trajectories against one another, Stockton peaking while the Reign have dropped off of late. The Heat enter Sunday's contest with wins in nine of their last 14 and a record of 6-3-0-1 over the last 10. Ontario, meanwhile, is just 3-5-1-1 over its last 10 games while being outscored 10-2 over the last two.

FILLING IT UP

The Heat have reached a new all-time best for goals in a season, currently sitting at 217, besting the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.50 goals per game, second-best in the AHL. In seven meetings with Ontario this season, the Heat have scored a total of 29 goals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.