Heat Extend Win Streak to Four Games with Shootout Win

ONTARIO, Calif. - Behind 36 saves from Tyler Parsons, two points from Matthew Phillips and a game-tying goal from Curtis Lazar with just 1:06 left in regulation, the Stockton Heat emerged victorious by a 4-3 final in a shootout over the Ontario Reign on Sunday. The Heat took the win in a game in which they never led, falling behind 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before Tyler Graovac was the lone scorer in the shootout to lift Stockton to the win. The victory stretched Stockton's win streak to four games, matching the team's longest for the season, as the Heat finished off a two-win weekend in southern California against divisional opponents.

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (39 shots, 36 saves)

SOL: Peter Budaj (46 shots, 43 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Tyler Graovac (SOG), Second - Matthew Phillips (1g,1a), Third - Peter Budaj (43 svs)

Final Shots: STK - 46, ONT - 39

Power Plays: STK - 2-7, ONT - 1-7

- Tyler Parsons got his first starting nod in goal since February 13.

- Corey Shueneman made his AHL debut for Stockton after signing an ATO last week.

- Matthew Phillips' goal in the first period and his assist on a tying goal in the third give him four points with two goals and two assists over Stockton's last three games.

- Adam Ollas Mattsson's goal was his sixth of the season and first since February 9.

- Curtis Lazar's game-tying goal was his 19th of the season and his third goal in his last four games played.

- The game was Stockton's first shootout since March 10.

- Stockton finishes March with a 7-3-0-1 record.

UP NEXT

The Heat return to action next weekend on the road against the Manitoba Moose and will return to Stockton Arena on Wednesday, April 10 for the annual Pacific Takeover game.

