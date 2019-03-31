Hogs' Late Magic Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves on Wizard Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jacob Nilsson and Victor Ejdsell netted back-to-back power-play goals to draw Rockford even at 2-2, but the Chicago Wolves responded with three unanswered tallies in the third period to pull away late and down the IceHogs 5-2 Sunday on Wizard Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Wolves' victory officially secures the 2018-19 Illinois Lottery Cup for Chicago.

With the IceHogs trailing 2-0, Chad Krys clapped a one-timer on net on the man-advantage to give Nilsson the opportunity to score his goal. As the rebound kicked out in front of the net, Nilsson quickly batted the puck behind Dansk to draw Rockford within 2-1.

Four minutes later in the third period, Ejdsell bombed a shot from the top of the right circle that Dansk was unable to deflect. The one-timed blast went top shelf and completed the IceHogs' comeback to make the score even at 2-2 with 12:39 remaining in the final stanza.

Curtis McKenzie then scored unassisted after skating a lap around the zone and firing the puck past Anton Forsberg.

Chicago capitalized on a power play just over two minutes later and Tye McGinn potted the dagger with an empty-net goal at 18:49 to give the Wolves a 5-2 victory.

Nilsson (1g, 1a) and Chad Krys (2a) each finished with multi-point efforts in the loss.

With six games remaining in the regular season, Rockford sits three points in back of both Texas and Milwaukee for the final playoff berth in the Central Division.

