Hogs' Late Magic Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves on Wizard Night
March 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jacob Nilsson and Victor Ejdsell netted back-to-back power-play goals to draw Rockford even at 2-2, but the Chicago Wolves responded with three unanswered tallies in the third period to pull away late and down the IceHogs 5-2 Sunday on Wizard Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Wolves' victory officially secures the 2018-19 Illinois Lottery Cup for Chicago.
With the IceHogs trailing 2-0, Chad Krys clapped a one-timer on net on the man-advantage to give Nilsson the opportunity to score his goal. As the rebound kicked out in front of the net, Nilsson quickly batted the puck behind Dansk to draw Rockford within 2-1.
Four minutes later in the third period, Ejdsell bombed a shot from the top of the right circle that Dansk was unable to deflect. The one-timed blast went top shelf and completed the IceHogs' comeback to make the score even at 2-2 with 12:39 remaining in the final stanza.
Curtis McKenzie then scored unassisted after skating a lap around the zone and firing the puck past Anton Forsberg.
Chicago capitalized on a power play just over two minutes later and Tye McGinn potted the dagger with an empty-net goal at 18:49 to give the Wolves a 5-2 victory.
Nilsson (1g, 1a) and Chad Krys (2a) each finished with multi-point efforts in the loss.
With six games remaining in the regular season, Rockford sits three points in back of both Texas and Milwaukee for the final playoff berth in the Central Division.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 2 vs. San Antonio | 7 p.m.
Tuesday is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and a Taco Tuesday. Tacos will be available for just $2, and Fas Fuel will be giving away a $50 gift card during the contest.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2019
- Rockford Recalls Watson, Releases Olofsson from ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Dropped in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Hogs' Late Magic Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves on Wizard Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Extend Win Streak to Four Games with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Slip Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Capture Illinois Lottery Cup - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Top Griffins for Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bridgeport lowers magic number to two with shootout loss in front of 5,859 fans on Sunday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Edge Sound Tigers in Shootout, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Predators Recall Watson from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Vladislav Kotkov Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Matthew Strome Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Josh Wesley Reassigned to Maine of ECHL, Greg Chase Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Red Wings Recall Fulcher and Turgeon, Griffins Recall Nagle and Sign Tansey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Take Win Streak to Ontario Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners' Playoff Push Invigorated Following 5-2 Win over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Cuda Upend Condors 4-2, Extend Winning Streak to Three - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Utilize Specialty Teams to Defeat Eagles, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Rockford Recalls Watson, Releases Olofsson from ATO
- Hogs' Late Magic Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves on Wizard Night
- Hogs Keep Playoff Push Alive with Divisional Win over Griffins
- Hogs Add Pair of Standout Forwards from WHL's Red Deer
- Pucks & Paws, Wizard Night Set for this Weekend