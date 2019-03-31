Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 3 p.m.

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears conclude their weekend with an afternoon contest against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The Sound Tigers are the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders.

Hershey Bears (37-24-3-4) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers (40-21-6-2)

March 31, 2019 | 3 PM | Game 69 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (41), Jake Rekucki (84)

Linesmen: Brent Colby (7), Paul Simeon (66)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 2:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, WOYK 1350-AM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears close out the weekend this afternoon after earning a 2-1 victory over Providence in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,511 last night at Giant Center. Lee Stempniak scored for Providence just 2:15 into the game, and Providence's 1-0 lead held through 40 minutes. Just 17 seconds into the third period, Devante Smith-Pelly scored his sixth goal of the season for Hershey, completing a tic-tac-toe passing play. Newcomer Joe Snively scored the go-ahead goal at the 10:57 mark of the final stanza, striking on the power play off the rebound of a Garrett Pilon shot. Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots for Hershey to earn the win in goal, and the Bears penalty kill enjoyed a perfect 7-for-7 night. Today's opponent, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, also earned a 2-1 victory last night, beating Charlotte on home ice. Steve Bernier had the winning marker for the Sound Tigers at 11:37 of the third period.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Tonight marks the final game in the season series between the Sound Tigers and the Bears, and is a contest that could be a potential playoff preview. Hershey is 2-3-0-0 versus Bridgeport this season, with the Bears earning a 5-1 win on Mar. 16 at Giant Center in the last meeting between the two teams. In that contest, Mike Sgarbossa had four points and Riley Barber struck for a pair of goals. Hershey has a win and a loss at Webster Bank Arena this season, and over the past five years are 7-7-0-0 in Bridgeport. Sound Tigers forward Steve Bernier leads the way versus Hershey, tallying six points (four goals, two assists) in the five games versus the Chocolate and White.

FIRST IMPRESSION:

Forward Joe Snively scored his first professional goal last night in his first professional game, notching the game-winning marker. The Yale product was the first Hershey Bear to score in his professional debut since current teammate Riley Barber did so during the 2015-16 campaign. On Oct. 10, 2015, Barber tallied a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in Hershey's 5-1 win at Springfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS SUMMARY:

Bridgeport enters tonight's game having gone 6-for-21 (28.6%) on the power play in the season versus Hershey. Silencing Bridgeport's power play will be key today for the Bears, who are coming off a perfect 7-for-7 night on the penalty kill in yesterday's win over Providence. However, the Bears have struggled on the penalty kill on the road.The Bears rank last in the AHL at just 72.7% in road penalty killing. On the other side of the coin, Hershey has gone 4-for-23 (17.4%) on the power play versus the Sound Tigers, including earning power play goals from Aaron Ness and Riley Barber in the last meeting on Mar. 16.

COACHING CONNECTIONS:

Bridgeport head coach Brent Thompson in a former Hershey Bear, skating with the Chocolate and White in parts of three seasons, and serving as captain during the 2002-03 campaign. The defender collected 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) and 356 penalty minutes in 155 games with Hershey. He served as an assistant coach with the Peoria Rivermen earlier in his career, where he coached current Hershey assistant Patrick Wellar. Additionally, Bridgeport assistant coach Matt Carkner is the brother-in-law of Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer. Hershey assistant coach Mike Eastwood, and Bridgeport assistant coach Eric Boguniecki are former NHL teammates with the St. Louis Blues. Also, Sound Tigers forward John Stevens is the son of former Hershey defender and former NHL head coach John Stevens. The elder Stevens played parts of four seasons with the Bears from 1986-90, and has gone on to coach the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

