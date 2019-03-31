Vladislav Kotkov Assigned to Barracuda

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will have announced that Vladislav Kotkov has been assigned to Barracuda from the Chicoutimi SaguenÃ©ens (@SagueneensLHJMQ).

Kotkov, 19, just concluded his second season with Chictoutimi of the QMJHL (@QMJHL), where he totaled 61 points (34 goals, 27 assists), 20 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating. In addition to leading the SaguenÃ©ens in scoring, goals and plus/minus, Kotkov also led his team in power-play goals (10), shots (176) and points-per-game (.94).

Prior to joining the SaguenÃ©ens, Kotkov skated for the Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL, registering three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 contests and helped lead the Club to become the 2016-17 MHL Champions. Kotkov also played for CSKA Moskva's U-17 and U-18 club during the 2016-17 season. He logged 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 18 games and tallied eight points (five goals, three assists), respectively.

The Sharks signed the undrafted free agent out of Development Camp on July 6, 2019 to a standard, entry-level contract.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound native of Moskva, Russia was initially drafted 32nd overall by Chicoutimi in the 2017 CHL Import Draft.

