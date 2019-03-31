Red Wings Recall Fulcher and Turgeon, Griffins Recall Nagle and Sign Tansey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled goaltender Kaden Fulcher and center Dominic Turgeon from the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins have recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and signed defenseman Kevin Tansey to a professional tryout.

??In his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old Fulcher has appeared in 28 games with the playoff-bound Walleye and tallied a 15-7-6 record to go along with a 3.00 goals against average and a 0.899 save percentage. He has allowed two goals or less in three of his last four outings, including stopping 27 shots during his first professional shutout on March 3 vs. Indy.

??Signed to a three-year entry-level contract by Detroit on Oct. 3, 2017, Fulcher has not seen game action with the Griffins this season but served as a backup to Patrik Rybar on three occasions, Feb. 22 vs. Texas, Feb. 23 at Chicago and last night at Rockford.

??Prior to turning pro, Fulcher totaled a 57-44-13 record, a 3.19 GAA, a 0.893 save percentage and five shutouts in 115 career Ontario Hockey League games from 2015-18 between Sarnia (2015-16) and Hamilton (2015-18). During the 2017-18 season, the 6-foot-3, 182-pound netminder placed seventh in the league with a career-high 2.86 GAA while showing a 32-17-6 record and a 0.899 save percentage. Fulcher backstopped the Bulldogs to the J. Ross Robertson Cup after compiling a 16-5 record, a 2.70 GAA and a 0.905 save percentage in 21 postseason appearances. He was named the Happ Emms Memorial Trophy winner as the CHL Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender in 2018.

??Turgeon, 23, has tallied 19 points (6-13-19) and 39 penalty minutes while skating in all 69 games with the Griffins this season.

??Selected by Detroit in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Turgeon made his NHL debut with the Red Wings in 2017-18, totaling five games, two PIM and averaging 9:14 of ice time. He became the 167th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with Detroit on Jan. 14, 2018 at Chicago.

??A 6-foot-2, 205-pound center, Turgeon has recorded 69 points (26-43-69), a plus-20 rating and 68 PIM in 209 regular season games with Grand Rapids since turning pro in 2016-17. As a rookie, he helped the Griffins win the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017 after appearing in all 19 postseason contests and contributing two points (1-1-2).

??Born in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Turgeon spent four full campaigns with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League prior to turning pro. He accumulated 152 points (67-85-152) in 259 regular season games from 2011-16 before posting 18 points (10-8-18) in 45 career playoff games. He helped Portland win the league championship in 2012-13, his first season with the team. Captaining the Winterhawks in 2015-16, Turgeon led the team with career-high totals in goals (36) and points (70) in 72 appearances.

??Dominic is the son of former NHL player Pierre Turgeon, who registered 1,327 points (515-812-1,327) in 1,294 career games with six different teams spanning 19 seasons (1987-2007).

??A native of Bloomfield, Mich., the 31-year-old Nagle has posted a 22-14-3 record to go along with a 2.81 GAA, a 0.910 save percentage and three shutouts in 41 games with the playoff-bound Walleye this season.

??The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder logged two games with the Griffins during the 2014-15 campaign and picked up a win while showing a 0.78 GAA and a 0.971 save percentage. Nagle has competed in seven career AHL games since 2012-13 between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica, going 1-4-0 with a 3.23 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

??Nagle has appeared in 313 ECHL games since 2011-12 with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 182-79-31 record, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts. In 2017-18, he was named to the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team after ranking as one of the league's leaders with 37 wins (1st), 50 games played (1st), three shutouts (T4th), a career-best 0.924 save percentage (5th) and a 2.23 GAA (6th) that tied his personal-best. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six games.

??Prior to turning pro, Nagle played four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA) from 2007-11 and compiled a 45-42-11 record alongside a 2.32 GAA, a 0.916 save mark and five shutouts in 101 games. As a senior in 2010-11, he was named a CCHA First-Team All-Star after posting a career-high 18 wins, a 2.02 GAA and three shutouts.

??Tansey, 26, has tallied 19 points (8-11-19), a plus-six rating and 35 penalty minutes in 36 games for the Walleye this season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner also skated in 11 AHL contests with the Stockton Heat earlier in the campaign, recording four points (2-2-4) and two PIM.

??Since turning pro at the end of the 2015-16 season, Tansey has split his career between the ECHL and AHL. In 147 ECHL games between Missouri (2016-17) and Toledo (2017-19), he has posted 65 points (28-37-65), a plus-11 rating and 160 PIM and was named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic. Tansey made his Kelly Cup Playoff debut in 2018 and contributed two points (0-2-2) in 10 games. In 41 AHL appearances with Binghamton (2015-16), Chicago (2016-17) and Stockton, he shows seven points (3-4-7), a plus-two rating and 32 PIM. He skated in two games with Chicago during his Calder Cup Playoff debut in 2017.

??Prior to turning pro, the Hammond, Ontario, native appeared in 151 career games - one off the school's all-time mark - with the Clarkson Golden Knights from 2011-16 and tallied 34 points (12-22-34) and 122 PIM. Tansey was named to the 2013-14 ECAC All-Academic Team and was nominated for the 2016 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

??The Griffins host Milwaukee today at 4 p.m. and can clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth with a win and a Rockford loss (regulation/overtime/shootout) vs. Chicago.

