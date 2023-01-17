Reign Down Eagles, 7-3
January 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (20-13-0-1) scored six unanswered goals to dig themselves out of a two-goal hole in the second period and streak past the Colorado Eagles (21-12-3-0) to win by a final score of 7-3 on Tuesday night at the Budweiser Events Center.
Samuel Fagemo and TJ Tynan led the way offensively with three points apiece in Ontario's fifth straight victory, while Martin Chromiak scored his fourth goal during the winning streak and Alex Turcotte netted a goal and an assist in his return to action after missing five games with an injury.
Date: January 17, 2023
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Jonas Johansson
Next Game: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Colorado | 6:05 PM PST | Budweiser Events Center
Ontario Reign celebrates win
