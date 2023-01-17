Bruins Buzz - January 17

TWO FOR THREE 3x

The Providence Bruins won two of their three games last week, for the third straight week, this time taking down Utica once and Hartford once. The P-Bruins defeated the Comets 3-2 on Friday at home, fell to the Wolf Pack 3-1 on Saturday on the road, then defeated the Wolf Pack 3-2 in overtime at home on Sunday. Justin Brazeau continuted his hot play with a goal and an assist in Sunday's win. He has 10 points in his last eight games on five goals and five assists.

VINNI PLAYS HERO

Vinni Lettieri netted his second overtime winning goal of the season on Sunday, this time against his former team. Jack Ahcan had left the puck at the point for Fabian Lysell, who walked it down to the slot, toe-dragged around a defender, and dished the puck to Lettieri at the left circle. The Excelsior, M.N., native hammered a one-timer short side top shelf to win the game for Providence just 26 seconds into overtime.

MEET THE PLAYERS

The Providence Bruins are hosting a Meet the Players event on Wednesday, January 18, where season ticket holders will get to take picutres, get autographs, and chat with their favorite players. The event will have two sesssions, with the first one running from 5:30 - 6:30 PM. The second session will run from 7:00 - 8:00 PM.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play Hartford twice this weekend, at the XL Center on Friday, and at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday. Friday's game is set for a 7:00 PM start time, while Sunday's will begin at 4:05 PM.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Lettieri (13)

Assists: Merkulov, Ahcan (17)

Points: Lettieri (29)

+/-: Lauko (+11)

PIM: Lauko (51)

GAA: Bussi (2.17)

Save %: Bussi (.934)

Wins: Bussi (11)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 22-8-5-2

DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 109

GOALS AGAINST: 98

PP: 13.8% (21/152)

PK: 83.8% (25/154)

TOP SCORER: Lettieri (13-16-29)

