Griffins to Host Grateful Dead Night

January 17, 2023







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host Grateful Dead Night presented by Acrisure on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Springfield Thunderbirds, with Raising the Dead performing throughout pre-game and intermissions.

Raising the Dead is a Grateful Dead cover band that has performed across the state, including at Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park. The six-person band will begin performing at 6 p.m. for pre-game and conclude its set during the first intermission. The Griffins will wear Grateful Dead jerseys that will be auctioned off following the contest on the DASH app, with all proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation .

In addition to the live music, the Griffins are offering a special ticket package for the game that includes two tickets, a voucher redeemable at the game for a Grateful Dead-themed t-shirt, and an entry into a raffle for a Griffins game-issued Grateful Dead jersey, with the drawing to take place during the first period (one raffle entry per submission).

