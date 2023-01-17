Eagles Sign Defenseman Patrick Kudla to PTO

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Patrick Kudla to a professional tryout agreement. Kudla joins the Eagles after generating six goals and 23 assists in 33 games this season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

A sixth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Kudla spent the previous four seasons playing professionally in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound blueliner collected five goals and seven assists in 62 total games with HC Litvinov of the Tipsport Extraliga and added nine goals and 39 assists in 104 contests in the Tipos Extraliga with HC Dukla Trencin and HC Nove Zamky.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

