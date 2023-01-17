Monsters Tripped up in 3-1 Loss to Phantoms

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-17-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Lehigh Valley's Ronnie Attard scored a power-play goal at 18:55 of the opening period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 heading into the first intermission. The Phantoms notched a tally from Louie Belpedio at 11:29 of the middle frame extending the Monsters deficit to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Lehigh Valley's Bobby Brink added an empty-net goal at 18:45 of the third period, but Owen Sillinger spoiled the shutout bid at 19:40 off assists from Jake Gaudet and Roman Ahcan bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Felix Sandstrom stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, January 18, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 - - 1 LV 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 0/6 3/4 13 min / 5 inf LV 31 1/4 6/6 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 28 2 6-7-2 LV Sandstrom W 28 1 3-1-2 Cleveland Record: 14-17-2-2, 7th North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 17-14-3-2, 5th Atlantic Division

