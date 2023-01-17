Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in First of Two Games Straight

January 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies continue their annual Boat Show Road Trip with a game against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night in the first of two straight games. This will be the seventh of twelve meetings between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on December 28th where the Marlies won 4-2 over the Senators. Toronto is currently 4-2-0-0 against Belleville this season. Currently, Toronto sits atop the North Division standings in first place with a 24-9-1-1 record, while Belleville is in fifth place with a 15-18-3-0 record.

Toronto will look to continue their momentum heading into Wednesday's game. The Marlies are coming off a 7-5 win over Rochester on Saturday night, extending their win streak to five in a row. The Senators are coming off a 4-2 loss to Manitoba on Saturday and have currently won three of their last five games.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who is on a five-game point streak (3-10-13) and leads the team in points with 42, as well as Noel Hoefenmayer who has 26 points (9G, 17A) in 33 games this season. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 36 points (11G, 25A).

Puck Drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.