Stauber Recalled to Blackhawks
January 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from Rockford.
Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.
The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Jan. 18 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.
