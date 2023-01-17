Stauber Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from Rockford.

Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

