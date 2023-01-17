New York Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Ryan Carpenter to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Carpenter, 31, has appeared in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and collected 13 points (9 g, 4 a). The native of Oviedo, Florida, also notched the team's lone hat trick this season when he scored three goals in a December 27th victory against the Bridgeport Islanders.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Carpenter has collected three points (2 g, 1 a) in 21 games with the Rangers. He signed with the club as a free agent on July 14th, 2022. Carpenter was recalled by the Rangers on January 15th.

Over the course of his career, Carpenter has appeared in 329 career NHL games with the Rangers, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and San Jose Sharks. He has also skated in 221 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Worcester Sharks.

