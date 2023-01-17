Ontario Scores Six Unanswered to Beat Eagles, 7-3

LOVELAND, CO. - The Ontario Reign netted six unanswered goals to erase a 3-1 deficit and storm to a 7-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. The seven goals allowed were a season high for Colorado, as were the four goals given up in the second period. Reign forward Samuel Fagemo led the way with two goals and an assist, as four different Ontario skaters finished with multi-point efforts in the win.

Colorado would light the lamp early in the contest when defenseman Josh Jacobs buried a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:42 into the contest. Ontario would go on to earn three power-play opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but Colorado's penalty kill would rise to the occasion, allowing the Eagles to carry a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Colorado would kick off the middle frame with another goal early in the period, as forward Jean-Luc Foudy sliced through the slot and snapped a shot past reign goalie Cal Petersen to push the Eagles lead to 2-0 at the 1:32 mark.

Ontario would finally hop on the board when forward T.J. Tynan stationed himself on top of the crease and tipped a shot from the circle into the back of the net, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 15:41 remaining in the second stanza.

A net-mouth scramble would set up forward Alex Galchenyuk to flush home a puck from the side of the crease, giving Colorado a 3-1 advantage at the 8:24 mark of the period.

The tide would begin to turn when the Eagles found themselves on the wrong side of an extended 5-on-3 power play. The Reign would capitalize when Fagemo blistered a one-timer from the left-wing circle past Colorado goalie Jonas Johansson to cut the Eagles lead to 3-2 with 7:40 left to play in the period.

A breakaway for Ontario forward Austin Wagner would then draw the game even, as Wagner snapped a wrister into the back of the net from between the circles to tie the game at 3-3 at the 17:19 mark of the middle frame.

Just 11 seconds later, Fagemo would spin and fire a shot from the right-wing circle that would trickle between the leg pads of Johansson, giving the Reign a 4-3 lead that they would carry into the second intermission.

A turnover in the Eagles zone would allow Ontario forward Martin Chromiak to light the lamp from the slot, extending the Reign's advantage to 5-3 at the 7:39 mark of the third period.

The hole would grow deeper when a Colorado power play imploded, setting up forward Alex Turcotte to field a pass at the side of the net which he would tuck home for a shorthanded tally that would give Ontario a 6-3 lead with 7:25 remaining in the contest.

The scoring would be capped off when Reign forward Lias Andersson wired a shot from the left-wing circle that would beat Johansson and pushed the score to 7-3 in favor of Ontario at the 14:25 mark of the final frame.

Colorado outshot the Reign 29-28, as the Eagles finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill. Johansson surrendered seven goals on 28 shots in the loss, while Peterson finished the night with 26 saves on 29 shots to earn his eighth win of the year.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, January 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

