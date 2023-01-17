Colorado Eagles Recall Forward Tarun Fizer

January 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Tarun Fizer from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Fizer has posted 10 goals and seven assists in 24 games this season with Utah and has also skated in three AHL contests with Colorado.

Fizer is in his first full professional season after collecting four goals and 11 assists in 18 ECHL playoff games with the Grizzlies last season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound center amassed 165 points in 225 WHL games with the Victoria Royals, including 17 goals and 34 assists in 35 games with the Royals during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.