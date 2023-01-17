Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Continues to Thrive in Adversity

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 3 (OT)

Jonathan Gruden led the way offensively with his second-straight two-goal game, but this time, he delivered the overtime game-winner. Lukas Svejkovsky and Raivis Ansons both tallied their first AHL goals during the second period.

Saturday, Jan. 14 - PENGUINS 1 at Charlotte 3

Gruden scored again, but his continued hot streak was the only positive to come out of the Penguins' loss to the Checkers. Taylor Gauthier started his sixth game in a row for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but left with an injury after the first period.

Sunday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 2 (SO)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bounced back and pulled off a gritty, shootout win in the second game of its back-to-back in Charlotte. Down 2-1 in the third period, a power-play goal in from Valtteri Puustinen forced OT, then Alex Nylander and Svejkovsky scored on both of the team's shootout attempts. Filip Lindberg finished with 29 spectacular saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

For the first time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goes head-to-head with Syracuse. The Crunch boast a high-octane offense, averaging 3.76 goals per game and two top-5 scorers (Alex Barré-Boulet, Darren Raddysh; 41 points).

Friday, Jan. 20 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins are 3-0-1-0 against their PA Turnpike rival this season and welcome them back to town for an Eyewitness News Fan Friday; select $2 beers on sale from 6:00-7:30.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hasn't beaten Bridgeport yet this season, but the Islanders are trying to course correct after an extended skid. From Dec. 14-Jan. 11, the Isles lost 11 games in a row.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has appeared in 12 overtime games this season, tied for most in the AHL (Providence, Hartford).

- Jonathan Gruden was recalled to Pittsburgh on Sunday and made his NHL debut with the Penguins on Monday vs. Anaheim.

- Filip Lindberg leads the AHL with three shootout wins.

- Valtteri Puustinen has 10 points in his last 10 games (5G-5A).

- Seven of Mitch Reinke's 14 assists this season have come in his last eight games.

- Before Raivis Ansons, the last Penguin to record his first AHL goals as a shorthanded goal was Brian Gibbons (Oct. 8, 2011).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 .730

2. Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 .689

3. Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 .568

4. PENGUINS 34 18 11 2 3 41 .603

5. Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 .513

6. Lehigh Valley 35 16 14 3 2 37 .529

7. Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 .514

8. Springfield 37 15 17 1 4 35 .486

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 34 14 15 29

Valtteri Puustinen 35 14 15 29

Filip Hållander 26 8 17 25

Drake Caggiula 30 7 16 23

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski^ 18 8-6-4 2.22 .926 1

Filip Lindberg* 13 6-4-1 2.47 .914 0

Taylor Gauthier* 6 4-1-0 2.65 .905 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 18 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 20 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 21 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Jan. 12 (D) Taylor Fedun Recalled to PIT

Fri, Jan. 13 (D) Mark Friedman Recalled to PIT

Sat, Jan. 14 (D) Josh Maniscalco Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sun, Jan. 15 (C) Jonathan Gruden Recalled to PIT

