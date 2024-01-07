Reign Down Barracuda, 5-4, in Overtime

January 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Samuel Fagemo registered his first-career hat trick with a game-winning goal in overtime to help the Ontario Reign (18-10-3-1) hold off a late charge from the San Jose Barracuda (11-15-5-0) and secure a 5-4 victory on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

With the win, Ontario earned a sweep of the weekend series against San Jose. Fagemo also added an assist on a power play goal by Akil Thomas and finished with four points from the contest. Charles Hudon also picked up two assists, while goaltender Jacob Ingham recorded the win with 21 saves.

Date: January 6, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final SJ 0 0 4 0 4 ONT 2 1 1 1 5

Shots PP SJ 25 2/3 ONT 27 1/6

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Scott Sabourin (SJ)

3. Charles Hudon (ONT)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Magnus Chrona

Next Game: Tuesday, January 9 at San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.