Richard, P-Bruins Down Thunderbirds for Fifth Straight Victory

Providence, RI - Forward Anthony Richard recorded two goals and an assist to help the Providence Bruins down the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The P-Bruins scored three goals in the first 6:05 of the game. Patrick Brown posted three assists in the win, while Jayson Megna notched a goal and an assist.

How It Happened

2:40 into the game, Brett Harrison collected a puck along the boards behind the net, spun around and backhanded a pass to John Farinacci at the left post, where he one-timed the puck into the top shelf of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Luke Toporowski received a secondary assist.

1:03 after the first goal, on a 2-on-1 rush, Georgii Merkulov's pass across to Justin Brazeau sent him on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and tucked the puck across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Fabian Lysell was credited with an assist as well.

Richard walked the puck into the zone, patiently moved it to the slot, and snuck a shot along the ice inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 13:55 remaining in the first period. Brown and Alec Regula received assists.

With 2:55 left in the first period, Frederic Brunet found Ian Mitchell cutting to the right post for a redirection tally while playing 4-on-4, extending the Providence lead to 4-0.

On a 3-on-1, Richard and Brown went tic-tac-toe with Megna, before he one-timed the puck past the sliding goaltender from the slot, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 13:35 to play in the second frame.

Zachary Bolduc caught a pass in the right circle and whipped a shot off the far post and into the back of the net, cutting the Providence lead to 5-1 with 8:17 remaining in the second period.

Adam Gaudette took advantage of a neutral zone turnover and sent a shot from the left circle past the goaltender's glove, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 6:05 to play in the second frame.

From behind the net, Wyatt Kalynuk found the stick of Mackenzie MacEachern at the right post, who flicked the puck up into the near corner of the net, cutting the Providence lead to 5-3 with 8:06 left in the third period.

With 2:06 remaining in the third period, Richard scored on the empty-net while on the power play, giving the P-Bruins a 6-3 lead. Megna and Brown received assists.

Stats

Richard has nine goals in his last seven games, with tallies in three straight contests.

Mitchell's goal was his first in a Providence uniform.

Lysell has points in six straight games with nine total in that span.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 22 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, January 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

