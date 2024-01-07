GIANT Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The plan is for some "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" this afternoon as the Hershey Bears host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Hershey's world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. The Bears reach the halfway mark of their 2023-24 season schedule today with a nine-point edge for first place overall in the American Hockey League, and a 15-point lead for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Hershey Bears (28-7-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-13-4-1)

January 7, 2024 | 3 p.m. | Game 36 | GIANT Center

Referees: Cody Beach (45), Austin O'Rourke (19)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (56), Chandler Yakimowicz (60)

Tonight's Promotions:

- GIANT Teddy Bear Toss - All fans are encouraged to bring new, stuffed items to the game to toss onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal. All items collected will be donated to local charities.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears had a nine-game winning streak snapped last night at they were upended by the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-3, at GIANT Center. For the second straight game, Hershey surrendered the first goal as Jake Leschyshyn scored for Hartford on the power play at 11:30 of the first period, but Garrett Roe tied the game on a deflection at 17:58. In the second period the Bears got back-to-back goals from Jimmy Huntington at 1:37 and Henrik Rybinski at 2:16 to take a 3-1 lead. However, Hartford scored four unanswered goals to hand Hershey the defeat. The Phantoms are coming off a 4-3 overtime win last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Samu Tuomaala had two goals for Lehigh Valley, including the winner 1:30 into the extra session.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS TIME:

In a sight that truly must be seen, thousands upon thousands of stuffed animals will come raining down today at GIANT Center. This afternoon's world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss sees fans throw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game. In 2023, Hershey collected 67,309 plush toys, a hockey world record. As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS HISTORY:

This year's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 22nd event in team history. The club has collected an estimated 389,508 plush toys since 2001. 2023 marked the first time during a Teddy Bear Toss game that Hershey did not feature a goal-scorer as fans began the sweet cuddly mayhem with the Bears trailing Bridgeport 2-0 with 5.4 seconds remaining in regulation on Jan. 29, which snapped a six-game GIANT Teddy Bear Toss winning streak for the Chocolate and White. A total of nine players on Hershey's current roster dressed in that game. Since 2001, Hershey's all-time record in Teddy Bear Toss games is 14-3-0-2 in addition to two ties. The Bears also hosted a drive-thru event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO'S IT GOING TO BE?:

No currently-rostered player has previously scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal for Hershey in their career, although Matt Strome previously scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal during his major junior days with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Aaron Ness, Mike Sgarbossa, and Joe Snively have all assisted on previous Bears Teddy Bear Toss goals, with Sgarbossa assisting twice (2018 and 2019).

IORIO TO HIT 100TH PRO GAME:

Bears defenseman Vincent Iorio is slated to play in his 100th professional game this afternoon. The second-year pro has played 96 games with Hershey, and three NHL contests with the Washington Capitals. Iorio's four goals through 33 games this season has doubled his output from his rookie campaign, and he has posted 33 points (6g, 27a) in his tenure with the Chocolate and White. The defender also helped Hershey to a Calder Cup last season, adding five points (1g, 4a) in 15 postseason games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey is 4-1-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season, and goaltender Clay Stevenson has shut out Lehigh Valley three times...Pierrick Dubé (4g, 0a), Logan Day (1g, 3a), and Ivan Miroshnichenko (1g, 3a) all lead Hershey with four points versus the Phantoms this season...Today is Dubé's 23rd birthday...Hershey forward Mike Vecchione enters tonight's game with points in four of his past five games (2g, 3a)...Hershey has a allowed a league-low 74 goals despite being tied for a league-high 35 games played this season...The Bears are 18-2-0-0 over the past 20 games...Following tonight's game, Hershey's next three contests will be on the road.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 7, 1977 - Goaltender Don Edwards slammed the door shut on the Springfield Indians, registering a 42-save shutout in a 4-0 Bears road win at the Eastern States Coliseum - at the time, the fourth-most saves on record by a Bears goaltender in a regular-season shutout. Edwards had previously blanked the Nova Scotia Voyageurs two days earlier, extending his shutout streak to 126 minutes and 15 seconds. Edwards' shutout streak ended on Jan. 8 in a 2-2 tie against Nova Scotia, with his streak capping at 165:21.

