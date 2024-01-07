Firebirds Blank Canucks in Front of Another Sold-Out Acrisure Arena Crowd

The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-0. Ales Stezka turned away all 21 Abbotsford shots to earn his first AHL shutout, coming on his 27th birthday. The capacity crowd of 10,087 marked the third straight for sellout for the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena and fifth overall this season.

After a scoreless first period, Coachella Valley struck first just 2:01 into the second frame. John Hayden threw the puck to the net where it was tipped and snuck through Canucks' goaltender Nikita Tolopilo to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead. The goal was Hayden's fourth of the season and third in his last three games. The lone assist belonged to Marian Studenic.

The Firebirds extended their lead in the final five minutes of the middle period. Hayden worked the puck from behind the goal line to the point for Cale Fleury. Fleury hammered home his fourth of the year to give Coachella Valley a 2-0 advantage. The secondary helped was awarded to Logan Morrison at 15:15.

Ville Ottavainen recorded his third goal of the season at 4:22 of the third period, followed 57 seconds later by Max McCormick's team-leading 12th goal of the year.

The win moves Coachella Valley to a 18-10-2-0 record on the season. The Firebirds went 0-for-3 on the poweraply and the penalty kill finished the night 3-for-3.

