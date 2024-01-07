T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando
January 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.
Gaudet, 20, has posted 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 26 games with Orlando to go along with a +2 rating in his first pro season.
A native of Moncton, N.B., Gaudet was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 169 QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Sherbrooke Phoenix, Gaudet put up 107 points (29g, 78a) and a +64 rating.
The T-Birds complete a three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon in a rematch against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Fans can reserve seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet
