Wranglers Down 'Knights in Shootout

January 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







A photo finish.

It was a goaltender's duel on Saturday night, as the Wranglers defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 1-0 in the shootout.

Cole Schwindt scored the lone goal for the Wranglers in the shootout to seal the victory.

Dustin Wolf (15-5-1-4) made 35 saves for Calgary to pick up his 15th win of the season and fourth shutout, the second most in the AHL thus far.

The first period started with a bang, when Clark Bishop finished his check with authority and was forced to answer the bell, squaring off with Christoffer Sedoff.

Wolf stopped all nine shots he faced in the frame to maintain the deadlock.

Scoreless at the break.

It was a parade to the penalty box in the second period, and while both teams had their powerplay chances, neither could capitalize on the man-advantage.

Shots were 24-22 for the Silver Knights, but it remained scoreless after 40 minutes.

The third period was scoreless, as well.

Wolf stopped all 35 shots he faced in the game and Jesper Vikman turned aside all 32 shots he faced in regulation for Henderson.

Overtime was thrilling, but solved nothing, so a shootout was required to determine a winner, where Schwindt notched the only goal of the game by slipping the puck five-hole on Vikman to win it.

1-0 final (SO).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.