Brandon Scanlin Scores Fourth Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - Brandon Scanlin fired home his fourth goal of the season 7:59 into the third period on Sunday afternoon, giving the Wolf Pack life late in their game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It would not be enough, however, as the Penguins held on for a 2-1 victory at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins extended their lead 11:44 into the second period, notching their second shorthanded goal of the season against the Wolf Pack. A bouncing puck ended up on the stick of Jonathan Gruden, who raced through the neutral zone and entered the Hartford zone on a two-on-one. Gruden walked into the right-wing circle and elected to shoot, snapping home his seventh goal of the season and second against the Wolf Pack.

The goal was also his second game-winning goal against the Wolf Pack this season.

For the third time in the season series, the home team would open the scoring as the Penguins converted off a neutral zone turnover. Colin White entered the zone with possession on the right-wing side, then pulled a toe-drag move into the slot. White flung a bid onto Dylan Garand, who made a nice pad save, but a rebound sprung free at the side of the net. Sam Poulin collected it and buried his fifth goal of the season 7:27 into the game.

Gruden then buried his second game-winning goal of the season against the Wolf Pack 11:44 into the middle frame, giving the Penguins the insurance they needed.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill kept things within reach late in the second period, as the team was tasked with killing an extended five-on-three look for the Penguins. Garand put forth a strong middle frame, making 12 saves to keep it 2-0 through 40 minutes.

Scanlin then got the Wolf Pack on the board at 7:59, blasting home a shot off a feed from Mac Hollowell. The assist was Hollowell's team-leading 25th of the season and extended his assist streak to four games.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip Friday night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the final meeting of the season. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV & Mixlr starting at 6:50 p.m.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on January 13th as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

