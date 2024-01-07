Gardner Returns to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Rhett Gardner to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gardner, 27, was recalled to Philadelphia on December 19 and played one game with the Flyers on his stint with the big club.

Gardner has scored 3-1-4 in 21 games with the Phantoms this season and played in one game with Philadelphia since his recall to the Flyers on December 19.

The left-handed shooting center from Moose Jaw, Sask was a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2016 out of the University of North Dakota and is in his first season in the Flyers organization after four years with Dallas and the Texas Stars of the AHL. He has scored 3-1-4 in 21 games with the Phantoms this season.

Gardner has played in 41 career NHL games scoring 1-1-2. He has also played in 223 career games in the AHL, mostly with Texas, scoring 33-56-89.

The Phantoms return to action this afternoon with a Sunday matinee at the Hershey Bears.

RING IN 2024

The Phantoms have a pair of home games next weekend and fans can Ring in 2024 with a 2-for-24 special for either night. The Phantoms host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, January 12 and then take on the rival Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 13.

UPCOMING

Sunday, January 7 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, January 12 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, January 13 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Valley Youth House Night presented by Air Products

Wednesday, January 17 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Rochester Americans

Friday, January 19 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, January 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

