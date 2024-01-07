Hershey Bears 2024 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New Hockey Record

(Hershey, PA) - It was "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" in Hershey, PA today as the American Hockey League's (AHL) Hershey Bears have once again established a new hockey record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the defending Calder Cup Champions and most decorated team in AHL history, collected 74,599 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Sunday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous hockey world record of 67,309 collected in 2023. The world-famous event, held during today's game versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game in what is a spectacle that truly must be seen. The stuffed animals collected will now be donated to over 35 local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations, including Catherine Hershey Schools, Vista Autism Services, Harrisburg School District, Cocoa Packs, Hershey Food Bank, Helping the Harrisburg Family, Palmyra Lions Club, Milton Hershey School, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. This year, the Sweigart Family Foundation has donated $55,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hershey in recognition of the staggering generosity shown by Bears fans. The Sweigart family has made a contribution to Children's Miracle Network Hershey in celebration of the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss since 2016.

Hershey's annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 464,107 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

