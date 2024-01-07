Comets Gain Point in Third Straight in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rocket

Utica, NY. - The Comets were looking for their first victory in seven games as they stepped onto the ice against the Laval Rocket on Sunday afternoon inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The teams previously played each other on Saturday night with the Rocket downing Utica in a shootout. This time, they needed a shootout just like the previous game and the outcome remained the same with a 4-3 loss. The team did gain a point for the third straight time in the decision.

In the first period, Laval scored first after Brandon Gignac slipped the puck passed Akira Schmid at 2:10 of the contest to put Utica down, 1-0. But, the Comets answered back on a powerplay goal by Joe Gambardella who cleaned up a rebound chance in front of the Rocket net. It was his third goal of the season and it was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Brian Halonen at 4:30. The period ended 1-1.

The Rocket took the lead early in the second period when the shot from the point by Logan Mailloux snuck into the Comets goal 38 seconds into the middle frame putting the Comets down 2-1. Sam Laberge tied the game at 2-2 on a two-on-one rush by the Comets as he took the feed from Fillp Engaras at 15:26. The goal was the fourth of the season for Laberge and it tied the game at 2-2. The Comets took their first lead of the game when Ryan Schmelzer drove the net and fired a shot behind Laval netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo at 19:14. The seventh of the season for Schmelzer was assisted by Cal Foote and Brian Halonen. As the period ended the Comets took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

In the final period of regulation, the Rocket tied the contest on a two-on-one after Jared Davidson blasted the puck by Schmid at 8:38 locking up the contest 3-3.

While the game went to overtime, it took a shootout to decide the contest with the Rocket coming away with the extra point as the Comets lost 4-3 gaining a point in the process.

The Comets are back in action against Laval on Wednesday night for a 7:00 PM road contest before making their way back home on Friday and Saturday versus the Cleveland Monsters and Springfield Thunderbirds respectively. Great seats are still available.

