Senators cap successful weekend in Winnipeg with 2-1 win over Moose

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are heading back to the Friendly City with four points, after sweeping their two-game set with the Manitoba Moose, in Winnipeg this weekend. Belleville followed up Saturday's 3-1 over Manitoba, with another tight victory, this time 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

There was no scoring in the opening period, but plenty of action for the Sens, who successfully killed off three power plays. Belleville was also able to fire seven shots on Colin Delia, playing for the second straight game, while Kevin Mandolese stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first.

Belleville would open the scoring early in the second, with Brennan Saulnier burying his second of the season, in his first game back from a 21-game injury layoff. Manitoba answered back by way of a Nikita Chibrikov goal about six minutes later, sending the teams to the dressing room tied 1-1, after 40 minutes.

The only goal of the third would come inside the final two minutes, with Belleville on the power play. Zach Ostapchuk tipped home a pass from Roby Jarventie, for his ninth goal in the season, helping the Sens to the win.

Fast Facts:

The Senators earned their sixth straight victory and are two wins from the franchise record of eight.

#4 Jacob Larsson recorded an assist on the game-winning goal.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk scored his ninth goal of the season. It's his third power play goal and second game-winning goal of his rookie campaign.

#11 Kyle Betts had an assist on Brennan Saulnier's second period goal.

#26 Brennan Saulnier scored his second goal of the season, in his first game back from a 21-game injury layoff.

#31 Kevin Mandolese stopped 19/20 shots to earn his fourth consecutive win.

#34 Roby Jarventie notched an assist on the game-winning goal.

Belleville was 1/3 on the power play and a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the win:

"We had some big efforts at different moments of the game. I thought the penalty kill was really good, a big block by Heater at the end of the game, that's what he does for our team. I thought some guys had big moments where they dug down. Some guys were tired and hurt, but they found a way to gut out a win."

Belleville Sens forward Brennan Saulnier on making an impact in his return from injury:

"It was so good to get back with the guys. When you get an injury, towards the end you start feeling isolated. So it was really nice to get back with the boys and get a win in my first game back. I was just looking to have a smart game and get my touches back, and I was lucky enough to get one."

