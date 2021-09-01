Reign Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season at Toyota Arena which includes many fun, exciting themes and giveaways for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $18 per person. To inquire about group ticketing and fan experiences, please call the Reign Front Office at 909-941-7825.

All single game tickets for the 2021-22 Ontario Reign season will go on sale Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

The excitement kicks off with Opening Night on Oct. 16 featuring a 2021-22 magnet schedule giveaway presented by Lifestream.

Ontario will wear a total of nine specialty uniforms throughout the season during some of their most anticipated games including Dia De Muertos, Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Local Heroes Night, First Responders Night, Pink In The Rink Night, St. Patrick's Day, Pucks N Paws Night and LA Kings Night.

In addition to all the team's special themes, each Friday home game will also feature draft beer for just $2.

The full list of 2021-22 promotions can be found below:

Sunday, Sept. 26 - 3 p.m. - Kings vs. Kings

The popular preseason showcase, featuring NHL stars from the Los Angeles Kings, returns to Toyota Arena prior to the start of the 2021-22 season!

Saturday, Oct. 16 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Opening Night featuring a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Lifestream!

Saturday, Oct. 23 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Dia De Muertos night featuring an adult jersey giveaway!

Sunday, Nov. 7 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ontario Airport featuring a game-worn silent jersey auction!

Friday, Nov. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Black Friday Night, featuring $2 beers and a specialty BOGO ticket pack offer!

Saturday, Nov. 27 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by the American Cancer Society and a Reign blanket giveaway presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital!

Friday, Dec. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Local Heroes Night, recognizing some of the most important local heroes in our community while wearing specialty Inland Empire jerseys!

Saturday, Dec. 18 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Enjoy the holiday season with our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night!

Friday, Dec. 31 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Ring in 2022 with us when we battle Henderson on New Year's Eve! Fans in attendance will receive a Reign beanie!

Saturday, Jan. 8 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Star Wars Night!

Friday, Jan. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Hockey Is For Everyone Night presented by Blue Shield of California!

Monday, Jan. 17 - 3 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Help us celebrate Kingston's Birthday when we host Abbotsford on Martin Luther King Jr. Day! After the clock hits zero, enjoy a Postgame Family Skate.

Saturday, Jan. 22 - 6 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

First Responders Night presented by SoCal Gas with a specialty jersey auction benefitting the Red Cross and a Reign Baseball Hat giveaway!

Sunday, Feb. 20 - 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Winter Olympics Night featuring a Youth Jersey Giveaway!

Saturday, March 5 - 6 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Pink In The Rink Night presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital! The Reign will wear specialty jerseys and fans at the game will receive a blanket giveaway presented by Mammoth?

Friday, March 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Reign presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club as we battle Bakersfield with specialty jerseys and $2 beers!

Friday, March 27 - 3 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Pucks N Paws Night! Bring your furry friend with you to the game against Grand Rapids which will feature specialty jerseys.

Saturday, April 2 - 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Wild West Night

Sunday, April 10 - 3 p.m. vs. Stockton Heat

LA Kings Night, featuring Kings specialty jerseys as we celebrate our affiliation!

Friday, April 15 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Fan Appreciation Night featuring a team poster giveaway!

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

Be a part of the return of the Reign by becoming an ALL-IN member, joining the Reign Reserve program, or through a ticket package, available now! For more information, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.