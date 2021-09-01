Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce 2021-2022 Promotional Schedule

Lehigh Valley - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are happy to announce their 2021-22 regular season theme and promotional schedule, highlighted this season with the new Saturday Night Hockey Live Series, featuring Live local musical acts and local guests at select Saturday nights though out the year. In addition to the Saturday Night Hockey Live Series, the Phantoms will feature an additional twenty-one (21) promotional and theme nights during the season.

The 2021-2022 regular season will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24. The weekend is a celebration of hockey as the U.S. Women's National team will play Friday, October 22 at the PPL Center. The Phantoms then kick off their regular season home schedule with two (2) games: first on Saturday October 23, and then Sunday October 24th. The Opening Weekend festivities will feature fun activities for all ages inside and outside of PPL Center all weekend as we welcome back hockey to Downtown Allentown! Special promotions and events in conjunction with local Bars, Restaurants, and businesses will be announced in the near future.

There are many great highlights for fans to look forward to throughout the entire season, including Hispanic Heritage Weekend, Star Wars Night (featuring appearances of Darth Vader and many other Star Wars characters), Youth Jersey Giveaway Day, Ball Cap Giveaway Night, Hockey Trading Card Set Giveaway Night, Team Poster Giveaway Night, and Youth Activity Book Giveaway Day.

During the weekend games of Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5, the Phantoms will be celebrating the Franchise's 25th Anniversary, spanning back to the 1990's when the team first started play in the American Hockey League (AHL) at The Spectrum as the Philadelphia Phantoms. The team will commemorate their rich history of two (2) Calder Cup Championships, many Divisional and Conference Titles, and 25 seasons of fun, entertainment, and enjoyment for their communities and fans.

More detailed information of each Promotional and Theme Nights will be available in the near future.

Single game tickets to all regular season Phantoms games will go on sale next Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am Visit our website!

Currently you can purchase Season Tickets and Partial Plans, visit the website to learn more and complete an interest form.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Promotional Schedule:

*items are subject to change without notice

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Opening Weekend - Rally Towel giveaway

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Opening Weekend

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Post Game Skate presented by T-Mobile/Boy Scouts of America Night/ Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Hockey Fights Cancer/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Friday, December 3, 2021 - Coat Drive, presented by 69 WFMZ-TV

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Ball Cap Giveaway presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City/ Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - Team Poster Giveaway/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Sunday, January 16, 2022 - Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Velaspan & Service Electric Cable TV & Communications

Sunday, January 30, 2022 - Youth Activity Book/Post-Game Photos On Ice

Friday, February 4, 2022 - Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night

Saturday, February 5, 2022 - Girl Scout Night/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - First Responders Night

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - You Can Play Night/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Sunday, February 20, 2022 - meLVin's Birthday

Friday, March 4, 2022 - 25th Anniversary Weekend

Saturday, March 5, 2022 - 25th Anniversary Weekend/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

Sunday, March 20, 2022 - Star Wars Night

Friday, April 1, 2022 - Hispanic Heritage Weekend

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - Hispanic Heritage Weekend

Friday, April 8, 2022 - Hockey Trading Card Set Giveaway

Saturday, April 16, 2022 - PRIDE Night/Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL)

The Phantoms will continue to offer the best in-game entertainment during the entire 2021-2022 season, including video board and intermission games and contests. You won't want to miss any of the fun and unpredictable crazy antics provided by the American Hockey Leagues best mascot meLVin!

Phantoms season ticket packages are available now and there are many different options to fit your needs for the 2021-2022 season. The ticket reps are available to show you different options, work with you for the best seats that fit your needs.

