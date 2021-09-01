Griffins Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday announced the promotional schedule for the celebration of their 25th anniversary season, featuring a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. Single-game tickets for each of the team's 38 regular season home games at Van Andel Arena during the 2021-22 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/buytickets.

The Griffins will launch the home portion of their 76-game slate on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Rockford IceHogs with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank, marking the first time since 2017 that they'll open the season at Van Andel Arena. Promotions for the home opener include a magnet schedule and glow stick giveaways and $2 beers/hot dogs.

Grand Rapids' other giveaways include a Chris Terry bobblehead (Oct. 30), 2021-22 calendar (Nov. 12), Mitch Callahan champion series bobblehead (Nov. 13), kids 25th anniversary jersey (Dec. 18), Tyler Bertuzzi champion series bobblehead (Jan. 15), poster (Jan. 22), Van Andel Arena replica (Feb. 19), Tomas Tatar champion series bobblehead (Feb. 26), and a beach hat (April 2).

Key promotional dates include Go Orange Night for Kids' Food Basket (Oct. 30); the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (Oct. 31); Military Appreciation (Nov. 13); the 20th annual School Day Game (Nov. 17 - 11 a.m. start); Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss (Nov. 26); Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 3); Country Night (Dec. 4); Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration (Dec. 18); Salute to Frontline Workers (Dec. 19); 24th annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); Heroes vs. Villains Night (Jan. 8); Tyler Bertuzzi Champion Series Bobblehead (Jan. 15); the Mighty Griffs Night (Jan. 22); Princess Night (Feb. 5); '90s Night (Feb. 19); Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory Friendly Game (Feb. 26); Star Wars Night (March 5); 10th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 18); Margaritaville Night (April 2); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 22).

The popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns in conjunction with College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union for all Friday home games this season (excluding Dec. 31), featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. Free Ride Friday allows fans to enjoy complimentary fare on the Rapid by showing their ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Several other recurring promotions will be featured throughout the Griffins' schedule, including eight Winning Wednesdays and six post-game jersey auctions. The jersey auctions are set to include Kids' Food Basket Go Orange jerseys (Oct. 30), camouflage jerseys (Nov. 13), The Salvation Army Red Kettle jerseys (Dec. 3), Mighty Griffs jerseys (Jan. 22), '90s Throwback jersey (Feb. 19), and the Van Andel Institute purple jerseys (March 18).

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena beginning Sept. 17 (open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday).

Advance ticket prices start at $16 for upper level faceoff, $19 for upper level center ice, $20 for upper level preferred, $21 for upper level prime and $23 for upper level edge; and $22 for lower level faceoff, $26 for lower level center ice, $31 for lower level preferred and $37 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select-season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com or call (800) 2-HOCKEY.

