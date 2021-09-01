Wolves Sign Daniel Brickley

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they have signed defenseman Daniel Brickley to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native spent last three seasons with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording five goals and 15 assists in 76 appearances. Additionally, Brickley skated in two games for Manitoba (AHL) on a loan to conclude the 2019-20 season.

A product of Minnesota State University, the 26-year-old played three NCAA seasons and notched 74 points (18 goals, 57 assists) in 107 appearances before forgoing his last collegiate year to sign with the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings. Brickley made his NHL debut and recorded his first NHL point for the Kings on April 5, 2018, against the Minnesota Wild.

Brickley joins forwards Stephen Harper, David GustÂ and Kyle Marino, goaltenderÂ Dylan Wells and defenseman Artyom Serikov as recent Wolves signees.

The Chicago Wolves open the 2021-22 season against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena. The first 2,500 fans through the doors on Opening Night receive a Wolves Static Cling Schedule, courtesy of Turtle Wax.

