2021-22 Promotional Schedule Announced

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced on Wednesday the full promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Stars will host a total of four specialty jersey auctions, 13 theme nights, and 16 giveaways at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans can also enjoy $2 domestic draft beers at every Friday game and take advantage of H-E-B Nights during seven midweek games this year. When fans bring any H-E-B branded, non-perishable food item to the H-E-B Center box office, they can take $5 on their ticket purchase for H-E-B Nights. For every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game, fans can purchase the popular Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Pack which features four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks for $17 per person.

Individual game tickets are on sale now and a full list of promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and ticket specials is available online at TexasStars.com/promos.

The season begins on Saturday, Oct. 16 with Opening Weekend presented by Visit Cedar Park with a pair of games against the Iowa Wild. On both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 fans can grab a Texas Stars Magnet Schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The annual Military Appreciation games to honor our nation's military are back again this season. In the fall, the Stars will host Military Appreciation Weekend presented by BMW of Austin on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 with specialty camo jerseys worn both nights against the Colorado Eagles. On Saturday, the Stars will be giving away camo hats and fans can bid on the specialty jerseys. In the spring, the Stars will host a second Military Appreciation Weekend on Friday, Mar. 11 and Saturday, Mar. 12 against the Tucson Roadrunners. Fans who arrive early on Saturday could bring home a Head Coach Neil Graham Bobblehead presented by BMW of Austin.

For the second season, the Stars will join the NHL's initiative for Hockey Fights Cancer on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday Nov. 20 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The weekend will benefit the Loving Libbie Memorial Foundation as the team wears special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Fans will also be able to take home a purple LED Bracelet on Saturday night. Star Wars Night also makes a return to H-E-B Center on Friday, Jan. 28 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket for the first time in team history. The final specialty jersey the Stars will wear this season will be for Pink in the Rink Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda. On Saturday night, fans will take home a pink Stars LED Bracelet. All specialty jerseys will be auctioned online through DASH Auction.

The Stars are also asking fans to be involved in Food Drive Night on, Thursday, Oct. 28. The whole night will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank and fans can get a free ticket to the game by bringing at least eight unopened, non-perishable items to the H-E-B Center Box Office. The fan who brings the largest food donation to the box office will win a special prize.

Other specialty nights returning to the schedule include Winter Wonderland (Sunday, Dec. 12), Teddy Bear Toss (Friday, Dec. 17), Ringo's Birthday presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union (Saturday, Dec. 18), Pucks N' Paws Night presented by Raising Cane's (Sunday, Apr. 10), and Fan Appreciation Night (Saturday, Apr. 16).

Brand new giveaway items can also be brought home this year including a Stars Halloween Goalie Mask (Saturday, Oct. 30), Stars Apron presented by H-E-B (Saturday, Dec. 11), a Ringo Pennant presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union (Saturday, Dec. 18), a Texas Stars Magnetic Word Art Kit (Saturday, Jan. 8), a Ringo Rally Towel presented by Community Impact (Saturday, Feb. 12), a Stars Cooler Tote Bag (Saturday, Apr. 9), and LED Dog Tags presented by Raising Cane's (Sunday, Apr. 10). In addition, fans can take home a Texas Stars Calendar presented by Community Impact on New Year's Day and a Texas Stars 2021-22 Team Poster on Saturday, Mar. 26.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

