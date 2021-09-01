Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Bell Solar & Electrical Systems
September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Bell Solar & Electrical Systems. Bell Solar & Electrical Systems is the latest organization to be designated as a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.
"Our organization is always looking for new ways to put our community first, just like Bell Solar has done since their founding in 2007," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We're incredibly excited to see the impact we'll make together in Henderson, especially at our brand-new community arena, the Dollar Loan Center."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with an organization that has brought so much hope and light to our local community over the years," said Bell Solar CEO Alexia Cooper. "Together, we are on a mission to expand our impact within the community for many years to come."
As a Silver Society member and the Official Solar Partner of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Bell Solar & Electrical Systems logo will be featured in the ice and on dasherboard signage at Orleans Arena, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena. They will also be featured on Silver Knights radio, TV and digital assets.
