Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Bell Solar & Electrical Systems

September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Bell Solar & Electrical Systems. Bell Solar & Electrical Systems is the latest organization to be designated as a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

"Our organization is always looking for new ways to put our community first, just like Bell Solar has done since their founding in 2007," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We're incredibly excited to see the impact we'll make together in Henderson, especially at our brand-new community arena, the Dollar Loan Center."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an organization that has brought so much hope and light to our local community over the years," said Bell Solar CEO Alexia Cooper. "Together, we are on a mission to expand our impact within the community for many years to come."

As a Silver Society member and the Official Solar Partner of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Bell Solar & Electrical Systems logo will be featured in the ice and on dasherboard signage at Orleans Arena, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena. They will also be featured on Silver Knights radio, TV and digital assets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.