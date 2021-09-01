Monsters Announce Pair of Game Time Changes

September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday two game time changes to the team's 2021-22 regular season schedule. Cleveland's home game vs. the Hershey Bears on Saturday, February 5th has been moved to 3:00 pm while the Monsters' home game vs. the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, March 5th has been moved to 7:00 pm.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

