Henderson Silver Knights Sign Forward Alan Quine to One-Year Contract

September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 1, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Alan Quine to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Quine, 28, will join the Silver Knights for his eighth season in the AHL. He appeared in seven games during the 2020-21 season with the Bakersfield Condors, where he recorded three assists to go with two penalty minutes.

The Belleville, Ontario native spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the AHL's Stockton Heat, tallying 46 points (14 G, 32 A) in 38 games. Quine also appeared with the Calgary Flames during the season, appearing in nine games and scoring one goal.

Before his time with the Flames and Heat, Quine competed in 85 contests for the New York Islanders through the 2015-18 seasons, where he recorded six goals and 16 assists during those years. Quine recorded a career high 61 points (23 G, 38 A) in 75 games during the 2014-15 season with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

In 106 NHL games over parts of five seasons, Quine has posted 28 points (10 G, 18 A) to go with 22 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has appeared in 285 games, recording 239 points (84 G, 155 A) to go with 119 PIM.

Alan Quine, Forward

Birthplace: Belleville, Ontario

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203 lbs.

Age: 28

Notes:

Appeared in 7 games for the Bakersfield Condors and notched 3 points (0 G, 3 A) to go with 2 PIM

Recorded 46 points (14 G, 32 A) in the 2019-20 season, which ranked second on the Stockton Heat

Tallied 28 points (10 G, 18 A) along with 22 PIM over parts of five seasons (2015-20) in the NHL

Named to the AHL's All-Star Team in 2015-16 season

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.