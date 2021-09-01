Wolves to Face Milwaukee in Two Exhibition Games

September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals will meet for a pair of exhibition games to close out training camp for the 2021-22 American Hockey League preseason.

The Wolves travel to Panther Arena for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Oct. 8, in Milwaukee, then host the Admirals for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates.

Both teams figure to feature players who suited up together for the Wolves last season. When Milwaukee was unable to field a team for the shortened 2021 regular season, the Wolves and the NHL's Nashville Predators created a one-year affiliation in addition to the Wolves' long-term partnership with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes - which meant Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky directed a squad filled with both teams' top prospects.

For the Wolves' home game Oct. 9 at the Triphahn Center, tickets are $8 and will be available via the Hoffman Estates Park District. Tickets can be purchased here starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. In accordance with the Cook County Department of Public Health's recent mandate, everyone over 2 years of age must wear a mask inside the arena.

The Wolves' 28th regular season begins with Opening Night, presented by Turtle Wax, on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Rockford IceHogs make a 7 p.m. visit to Allstate Arena. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a Wolves Static Cling Schedule.

To learn more about the Wolves' customized ticket plans - everything from 10-voucher Flex Packs to Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to tailor-made group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

