Anaheim Ducks Announce Open Practices at 2021 Development and Rookie Camps
September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will hold open practices at both Development Camp (this Friday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m.) and Rookie Camp (Thursday Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.). The latter practice takes place on Rink 3 in advance of the annual Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Arizona Coyotes from Sept. 17-20. Both local practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public. Fans entering Rink 3 on Friday will be required to wear a mask in order to attend (and similarly on Sept. 16).
Ducks prospects are currently participating in both on-ice and off-ice workouts at Great Park Ice throughout the Development Camp. Six of Anaheim's eight selections from the 2021 NHL Draft will participate in the camp, including center Mason McTavish (first round, third overall), defenseman Olen Zellweger (second round, 34th overall), right wing Sasha Pastujov (third round, 66th overall), defenseman Tyson Hinds (third round, 76th overall), left wing Sean Tschigerl (fifth round, 130th overall) and goaltender Gage Alexander (fifth round, 148th overall).
Both camp dates are free to all fans. All attendees are required to properly wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
Anaheim's 2021 Rookie Camp and Rookie Faceoff roster will be released at a later date.
Below is a list of the prospects scheduled to attend the 2021 Development Camp:
Player Position How Acquired
Andersson, Axel D Trade with Boston
Alexander, Gage G ANA 5th rd., 148th in 2021
Drysdale, Jamie D ANA 1st rd., sixth in 2020
Durny, Roman G ANA 5th rd., 147th in 2018
Groulx, Benoit-Olivier C ANA 2nd rd., 54th in 2018
Henault, Louka D Camp Invite
Hinds, Tyson D ANA 3rd rd., 76th in 2021
Kindopp, Bryce R Signed as Free Agent
Limoges, Alex L Signed as Free Agent by San Diego (AHL)
McTavish, Mason C ANA 1st rd., third in 2021
Mersch, Dominick L Camp Invite
Pastujov, Sasha R ANA 3rd rd., 66th in 2021
Perreault, Jacob R ANA 1st rd., 27th in 2020
Printz, Greg L Signed as Free Agent by San Diego (AHL)
Tracey, Brayden L ANA 1st rd., 29th in 2019
Tschigerl, Sean L ANA 5th rd., 130th in 2021
Zegras, Trevor C ANA 1st rd., ninth in 2019
Zellweger, Olen D ANA 2nd rd., 34th in 2021
