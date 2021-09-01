Young Stars Game Worn Jersey Auction Live on DASH

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors Young Stars Game Worn Jersey Auction is now live via the DASH Auction app. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). This is the largest selection of game-worn, primary jerseys available for auction in the team's history. Of the 14 jerseys available for auction, there are two first round draft picks, four second round selections, the team's leading scorer from last year, and the AHL's league leader in wins for a goaltender.

Auction ends on Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. PT.

JERSEYS INCLUDE:

Evan Bouchard

Markus Niemelainen

Kailer Yamamoto

Kirill Maksimov

Tyler Benson

Cooper Marody

Michael Kesselring

Ryan McLeod

Olivier Rodrigue

Stuart Skinner

William Lagesson

Dmitri Samorukov

Phil Kemp

Raphael Lavoie

