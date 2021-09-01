Young Stars Game Worn Jersey Auction Live on DASH
September 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors Young Stars Game Worn Jersey Auction is now live via the DASH Auction app. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). This is the largest selection of game-worn, primary jerseys available for auction in the team's history. Of the 14 jerseys available for auction, there are two first round draft picks, four second round selections, the team's leading scorer from last year, and the AHL's league leader in wins for a goaltender.
Auction ends on Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. PT.
JERSEYS INCLUDE:
Evan Bouchard
Markus Niemelainen
Kailer Yamamoto
Kirill Maksimov
Tyler Benson
Cooper Marody
Michael Kesselring
Ryan McLeod
Olivier Rodrigue
Stuart Skinner
William Lagesson
Dmitri Samorukov
Phil Kemp
Raphael Lavoie
