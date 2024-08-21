RedHawks Edge Goldeyes in High-Scoring Affair

August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Rob Emery of the Winnipeg Goldeyes slides into third

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Rob Emery of the Winnipeg Goldeyes slides into third(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-40) eked out a 9-8 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field Tuesday evening in the opener of a crucial three-game series between the clubs.

The loss dropped the Goldeyes (48-39) into second place in the West Division standings, one percentage point behind idle Sioux Falls. Fargo-Moorhead is now just a half-game out of the lead, in third place.

With the potential tying run at second in the top of the ninth inning, first baseman Jake McMurray grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the ballgame. Moments earlier, Winnipeg had pulled to within one after third baseman Dayson Croes won a ten-pitch battle with RedHawks' closer Alex DuBord (S, 15), bouncing an infield single that scored left fielder Miles Simington.

The Goldeyes trailed 8-4 after five innings but crossed the plate three times in the top of the sixth to reduce the deficit to one.

Both teams were forced to go to the bullpen early, with Fargo-Moorhead starter Colten Davis exiting in the third inning, and Winnipeg's Zac Reininger (L, 8-5) not making it out of the fifth.

The teams combined for 30 hits, with every starter in the Goldeyes' lineup recording at least one.

Reininger allowed eight runs - all earned - on 12 hits. Cade Torgerson (W, 1-2), the first of five RedHawks relievers, earned his first professional win. He worked an inning and a third, giving up one hit.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. CDT with right-hander Joey Matulovich (10-3, 2.29 ERA) heading to the mound for Winnipeg. Fargo-Moorhead has yet to announce their starter.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park for their final regular season homestand on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., when they will begin a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.