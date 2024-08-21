Monarchs Swept in Doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Justin O'Conner homered, but the Kansas City Monarchs dropped both games of a doubleheader by the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City (43-45) walked off Kansas City 3-2 in Game 1 before shutting out the Monarchs 9-0 in the finale.

The result moves Kansas City (41-47) two games out of the American Association West Division's final playoff spot with 12 games to play.

The Monarchs and Explorers meet for two more games in their five-game series. Kansas City will need to win both games to earn the tiebreaker over Sioux City for the last playoff spot.

O'Conner's two-run homer gave the Monarchs a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning of Tuesday's opening game. Sioux City tied the score in the fifth on a D'Shawn Knowles sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Shumpert.

Kansas City starter Hunter McMahon tossed five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking none and striking out three.

Daniel Lingua reached first to start off the bottom of the seventh on a fielding error by Kansas City reliever Nate Tellier. He stole second, was bunted to third, and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly from catcher Jake Ortega.

Four Sioux City pitchers combined to throw the shutout in the nightcap. John Sheaks tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out three in a spot start. Monarchs starter Matt Hall allowed three runs in four innings of work.

John Nogowski, Ozzie Martinez and Justin Connell each drove in two runs in the Sioux City victory.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Explorers meet again Wednesday night. Kansas City ace Julian Garcia will start against Sioux City's Jared Wetherbee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

