RedHawks Drop Game 2 to Goldeyes
August 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Braunny Munoz on the mound
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)
FARGO - The Winnipeg Goldeyes kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard Wednesday night en route to a 4-0 win over Fargo-Moorhead at Newman Outdoor Field.
Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich allowed six hits and struck out nine in seven innings pitched.
Braunny Munoz limited Winnipeg to two runs in five innings in his first start for the RedHawks.
Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will play the rubber game of their series on Thursday night at 7:02 p.m. The RedHawks will wear special Cully's Kids Night jerseys that will be auctioned off online with proceeds benefitting the Cullen Children's Foundation.
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Braunny Munoz on the mound
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)
